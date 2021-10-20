The Nov. 2 elections are less than two weeks away, and if you are looking to vote for a school board candidate, make sure you can cast a ballot in that race. Idaho County Deputy Election Clerk Jessie Adams clarified voters need to reside in the zone in order to be able to vote for that candidate.
For example, “Not everybody in district 244 gets to vote,” she said. “They need to be in specifically trustee zone 3 or trustee zone 5 to vote.”
Up for election in Mt. View School District 244 for zone 3 are Vincent Rundhaug, Rebecca Warden (incumbent), Donald Alm and Bernadette Edwards; all of Grangeville. Seeking trustee zone 5 are Katrena Hauger and Kaylana (Katie) Matthews (incumbent) of Grangeville, and Larry Dunn of White Bird.
For Cottonwood Joint School District 242, running for trustee zone 5 are Patricia Alfrey (incumbent), Casey Forsmann and Justyn Hanson, all of Ferdinand.
Adams said the county elections’ office has been getting questions on the matter and wanted to clarify this for voters.
Those who want to find out what trustee zone they reside in can go online to the county website, www.idahocounty.org, click on the school trustee zone link and follow instructions. A link is also on the Mountain View School District 244 website: https://sd244.org/zone-maps.
“And feel free to call,” Adams said, during the week, 208-983-2751. “We love to talk to people if they have questions or concerns.”
So far, the elections office — as of last Friday, Oct. 15 — has had a total 19 early votes cast (voting in person at the courthouse) and has sent out about 114 absentee ballots. The office has also sent ballots by mail to voters in Fenn and the City of Stites, which had 65 and 97 voters, respectively. As these fell below the state cap of 140 voters, the county requested and received a modification from the state to approve mail-out ballots for these precincts, Adams explained.
