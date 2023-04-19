Semi crash photo

No injuries were reported in an April 11 tractor-trailer crash five miles south of Grangeville April 11 on U.S. Highway 95.

 Contributed photo / ISP

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police is investigating a last week’s Tuesday morning single-vehicle accident that partially blocked U.S. Highway 95 south of Grangeville.

No injuries were reported, and both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.

