GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police is investigating a last week’s Tuesday morning single-vehicle accident that partially blocked U.S. Highway 95 south of Grangeville.
No injuries were reported, and both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.
The crash was reported at approximately 5:04 a.m. on April 11, on US96 near milepost 235, five miles south of Grangeville. According to ISP, a 28-year-old man and his 51-year-old male passenger from Grangeville were driving a Kenworth tractor trailer loaded with lumber southbound on US95. The preliminary investigation indicates the Kenworth appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled onto its passenger side. The roadway was wet, and the rainfall reduced visibility.
Traffic on US95 was partially blocked in the southbound lane for approximately 3.5 hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
ISP was assisted on scene by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Syringa Ambulance and Grangeville Rural Fire Department.
