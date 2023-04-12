Semitruck crash photo
Contributed photo / ISP

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police is investigating a Tuesday morning single-vehicle accident that partially blocked U.S. Highway 95 south of Grangeville.

No injuries were reported, and both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments