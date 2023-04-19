Invaders are in the canyon, but time, so far, is on the side of the defenders.
Idaho County and state officials are working cooperatively this year to begin treatment on approximately 200 acres of Turkish thistle, which was first detected in 2022 in multiple locations along the Snake River in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
This is the only place it is known to exist in North America, according to Jeremey Varley, agriculture section manager, noxious weeds, Idaho Department of Agriculture (ISDA).
“That is where it got its start,” he said. “We’re surprised to see it there, but the time is past for surprise, and now it is time to start doing some work on it.”
Turkish thistle is considered a noxious weed, specifically defined by ISDA as any invasive, non-native plant that threatens agricultural crops, local ecosystems or fish and wildlife habitat.
According to Varley, the thistle is in its initial phase of moving into Idaho, and it is considered a Early Detection and Rapid Response (EDRR) species. The EDRR is an approach to weed control that emphasizes controlling new, invading weeds while the populations are localized and small enough to be contained or eradicated.
How did it get here? Varley said there is much anecdotal information but no verified source on how this plant arrived in the canyon. Last year, the state did an assessment along the Idaho side finding patches — some as small as less than a tenth of an acre — primarily 11 miles down from Pittsburg Landing.
Turkish thistle is an annual, Varley explained, its whole goal being to grow and produce seeds that it releases when it dies.
“It wants to go up quick. It’s the first up, like cheatgrass,” he said. “It will be flowering here at the end of April, and complete its life cycle by the end of May. It’s an early plant, so we’re trying to get at it while it’s viable.”
The Idaho County Noxious Weed Department has assisted in monitoring and testing several canyon patches that are in the Wolf Creek area.
“They are hoping to keep that area in check,” Varley said, continuing that a burn area in that location is of concern. “We noticed appearance of it last fall. The fire there wasn’t a control measure but it seemed to help it. The plants came up in fall more robust, the recruitment of seeds more present,” in comparison to Turkish thistle found in other areas.
Later this month, ISDA will work in cooperation with Idaho County on treating this thistle with herbicides in the narrow window of its life cycle.
“We want to make sure we’re down there at the peak time to treat those plants when they’re most susceptible,” he said, “preventing additional seed production from those plants while controlling the growth down there.”
Crews will then return 60 days after treatment to see whether there has been other recruitment or growth in order to determine whether additional treatment in fall is warranted.
“We only have 200-plus acres mapped in Idaho,” he said, noting herbicides are the warranted option, due to the amount of acreage and the effectiveness needed within a short time frame to both control this thistle and prevent further spread. “Ultimately, we don’t want this to spread into additional areas in the canyon and take over, because it doesn’t have natural predators with it.”
As this is a brand new species in North America, officials are still determining such factors as the longevity and persistence of it seedbank, whether it is toxic, what measures of control will be most effective and goals for follow-up revegetation of these areas.
“We are learning as we go,” Varley said, “but we have confidence it will work out effectively.”
For the public, he asks for help from those who traverse this area to report Turkish thistle they come across. Take closeup photos to best help with identification, record specific locations, and provide these to either ISDA or county weed supervisor, Joe Slichter.
“We want to keep Idaho, Idaho,” he said. Already other beautiful locations in the state have been lost due to being overtaken by such noxious weeds, he continued, “and we’d hate to see us lose in the Hells Canyon to this invasive species.”
