Turkish thistle photo

A closeup of Turkish thistle. Idaho County is working in cooperation with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in monitoring and treating this noxious weed found in 2022 in Hells Canyon.

 Contributed photo / ISDA

Invaders are in the canyon, but time, so far, is on the side of the defenders.

Idaho County and state officials are working cooperatively this year to begin treatment on approximately 200 acres of Turkish thistle, which was first detected in 2022 in multiple locations along the Snake River in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.

