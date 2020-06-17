The 2020 primary election was a standout for voter turnout for Idaho County, with 61.60 percent participating.
That is a 20 percent increase from the last presidential primary in 2016, which reported a 41.59 percent turnout, and 12.71 percent from the 2012 primary.
More voters also registered this primary: 10,313, up by 1,013 (11 percent) from 2016, and a 3.5 percent increase (up by 349) from 2012.
This year’s higher than normal turnout is probably due to a combination of factors, according to Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman.
“Certainly, the sheriff’s race was something that got people’s attention and brought them out,” she said.
“The other thing was we reached out to every registered voter with a letter and form; we don’t normally do that,” Ackerman continued. “We worked hard to explain that things were different in this election, and that if they wanted to participate in this election, they needed to fill out a [absentee ballot request] form. I think that added to the large number we saw.”
An added encouragement to this was voters didn’t have to search for a form to receive a ballot, they didn’t need to go anywhere to cast it, and that it was postage-paid, “That was all good,” she said.
Election results were canvassed June 9 by the Idaho County Commission, and official results are as follows:
Idaho County Sheriff
Incumbent Sheriff Doug Giddings lost to Doug Ulmer in the GOP primary, 1,769 to 3,524. Ulmer, a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office, will run against independent candidates, Steve Rodriguez and Casey Zechmann, in the Nov. 3 general election.
School District Levies
Within the region, two of three proposed levies passed.
In Cottonwood 242, a $325,000 levy passed, 499 yes to 340 no
In Salmon River 243, a $525,000 levy passed, 376 yes and 188 no
In Mountain View 242, a $3.9 million levy failed, 1,444 yes and 2,557 no.
Legislative District 7
District-wide, results were as follows:
Dist. 7A Rep.: Incumbent Priscilla Giddings of White Bird won against Dennis Harper of Orofino, 5,018 (56.43 percent) to 3,875. In Idaho County, Giddings received 2,890 votes to Harper’s 2,186.
Dist. 7B Rep.: Charlie Shepherd of Riggins won against Cornel Rasor of Sandpoint, 4,414 (52.14 percent) to 4,051. In Idaho County, Shepherd received 2,738 and Rasor 1,995.
Idaho County Precinct Turnout
Voter turnout was highest in the county’s five mailout-only ballot precincts: Slate Creek 1 (89.9 percent), Lowell (87.5 percent), Big Butte (86.5 percent), Slate Creek 2 (76.5 percent) and Joseph (75 percent).
Lowest voter turnout was in the Ferdinand precinct: 51.6 percent, followed by Kamiah at 52.1 percent and Elk City at 53.2 percent.
