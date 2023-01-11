Two car collision photo

Partial lane blockage was reported following Saturday’s Jan. 7 two-car collision four miles south of Cottonwood on U.S. Highway 95.

 Contributed photo / ISP

COTTONWOOD — Excessive speed is a suspected factor in Saturday’s crash south of Cottonwood that injured two persons. Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.

The Jan. 7 collision was reported at approximately 9:05 a.m. at milepost 251.9 near the Denver Road intersection on U.S. Highway 95, according to ISP and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

