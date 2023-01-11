COTTONWOOD — Excessive speed is a suspected factor in Saturday’s crash south of Cottonwood that injured two persons. Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.
The Jan. 7 collision was reported at approximately 9:05 a.m. at milepost 251.9 near the Denver Road intersection on U.S. Highway 95, according to ISP and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
According to ISP, a 29-year-old female (sole occupant) was traveling southbound in a 1996 Toyota 4Runner when she lost control of her vehicle, drove left of center, and struck an oncoming vehicle traveling in the northbound lane. The oncoming vehicle was a 2007 Mazda 6 sedan, driven by a 37-year-old male.
Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Speed too fast for conditions is a suspected factor of this crash. Evidence indicates the driver of the Mazda was wearing his seat belt and the driver of the Toyota was not wearing her seat belt.
As per ISP policy, names of victims are not released.
ICSO, Idaho Transportation Department, Cottonwood Fire Department and St. Mary’s Health assisted with the crash.
