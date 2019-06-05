LAPWAI – Two Grangeville men were transported for medical treatment last week after being involved in a two-vehicle crash north of Lapwai on U.S. Highway 95.
Christopher K. Rogers, 38, his passenger, George T. Airy, 85, and David J. Gallegos, 56, of Orofino, were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). All involved parties were wearing seat belts and airbags properly deployed.
The crash was reported last Tuesday, May 28, at approximately 11:18 a.m. at Red Duck Lane, approximately mile post 301. According to ISP, Rogers was driving a maroon 2007 Jeep Wrangler northbound and attempted to pass two vehicles at once. Gallegos was driving a white 1997 Ford box van, also northbound, when he attempted to turn left onto Red Duck Lane and was struck by the Jeep on the front driver's side. The passenger of the Ford box van, Adam J. Searle, 21, of Orofino, was uninjured.
Rogers was issued a citation for inattentive driving. Traffic was diverted to Grouse Lane during the investigation.
