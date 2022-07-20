The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation (LCVHF) awarded $10,000 Fast-Track grants to two Idaho County organizations. Tahoe QRU (Quick Response Unit) plans to use its grant for capacity building. Elk City Area Alliance will maintain and improve the Elk City Medical Clinic.
The foundation offers grants opportunities for organizations that promote health, wellness or disease prevention in the area served by St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Both Idaho and Lewis counties are included in the hospital’s service area. The fast-track grants are targeted at small health and wellness-focused nonprofits with an annual operating budget of less than $250,000, serving rural communities.
The foundation was created in 2017 when Ascension Health sold St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to a subsidiary of RCCH Healthcare Partners. Ascension provided $23 million of the $75 million net proceeds from the sale of the hospital. RCCH donated $2 million to establish the foundation. A local board of community advisors reviews the grant applications recommending them to the foundation’s trustee.
This spring three other local nonprofits received LCVHF grants. The foundation awarded $10,000 to UYLC (Upriver Youth Leadership Council) for a community garden in Kamiah. Kids Klub, Inc. (Grangeville) received $5,000 toward a youth development center. Grangeville Senior Citizens Dollar-a-Month Club gained $10,000 to replace windows in the senior center.
The foundation’s larger “Impact Grant” Season is open now until July 31 for amounts in the $25,000 to $100,000 range. The foundation will give priority to applications that demonstrate a “commitment to long-term vision and projects that address the root causes that affect health, wellness and help prevent disease.” For information go to the LCVHF website at https://lewisclarkhealth.org
