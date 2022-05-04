GRANGEVILLE — Two Idaho County Jail inmates face felony charges for an alleged riot and battery incident last week that resulted in minor injuries to a third inmate.
Chase W. Chandler, 26, and Quam M. Anderson, 28, are both charged with felony rioting and misdemeanor battery. The victim, a 47-year-old Idaho County male, was checked for injuries and declined medical. Following the incident, the victim was relocated to another section of the jail.
At the time, Chandler is incarcerated pending his Aug. 1 trial on a second-degree murder charge stemming from a 2021 incident. This is his second instance of battery in the jail, the first being on Nov. 7, 2021. Anderson was serving time on an Idaho County charge and in conjunction was being held on a Twin Falls County warrant on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
New charges against the pair resulted from an incident last Friday, April 27, in the jail.
According to the probable cause report, the pair and the victim were in the facility’s cell main one area when Anderson is alleged to have verbally and physically threatened to fight the victim, and then next is alleged to have punched the victim in the face 13 times. As the victim attempted to retreat to the day room of cell main one, Chandler is alleged to have punched the victim in the back of the head two times.
The pair is set for preliminary hearings on the charges on Tuesday, May 10, in magistrate court.
