On Tuesday, April 20, at approximately 7:06 p.m., the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a report that there were two hikers and a dog stranded on the south bank of the South Fork of the Clearwater River (Hwy 14 MP 20.7). These hikers were in a position where they could not continue any farther due to diminishing daylight, loss of trail, and the riverbank being too steep to navigate in the dark.
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office employees, with the assistance of Grangeville Mountain Rescue, Syringa Ambulance, and Dr. Danny Griffis were able to deploy a raft and successfully navigate across the swift current, bringing the hikers back one at a time. The hikers were uninjured, and safely returned to their vehicle.
Sheriff Doug Ulmer would like to thank everyone for their quick and professional response. The volunteer agencies that assist the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office are invaluable and are not taken for granted! Thank you all, be safe.
