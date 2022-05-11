Two Clearwater Valley men face felony charges for alleged sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

Charged with lewd conduct with a minor child under the age of 16 are Cody B. Link, 20, of Kamiah (two counts), and Alexander G. Webster, 26, of Kooskia (three counts). Link pleaded not guilty and his case is set for trial. Webster had a preliminary hearing last Friday and is set for arraignment in district court on Monday, May 16.

Charges resulted from an investigation by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), according to court documents, that the two men allegedly committed lewd and lascivious acts upon the victim. For Link, he faces two felony counts resulting from incidents alleged to have been committed in Kooskia on Sept. 20 and Oct. 12 of last year. For Webster, he faces three felony counts resulting from incidents alleged to have been committed in Kooskia between Jan. 1-31 of this year.

On April 28, following an ICSO investigation, deputies arrested Webster in Kooskia, and Link was arrested by police in Meridian.

