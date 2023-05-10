U.S. Forest Service (USFS) logo

Two projects on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are among 100 across the nation awarded more than $36 million total to improve water quality, roads, trails, bridges and fish habitat.

According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service’s Northern Region, local projects will restore fish and aquatic species habitat, improve road resilience, and maintain future access to adjacent areas for public, contractors, permittees, and firefighters. These are as follow:

