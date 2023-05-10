Two projects on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are among 100 across the nation awarded more than $36 million total to improve water quality, roads, trails, bridges and fish habitat.
According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service’s Northern Region, local projects will restore fish and aquatic species habitat, improve road resilience, and maintain future access to adjacent areas for public, contractors, permittees, and firefighters. These are as follow:
• Feather Creek Meadow Restoration, Phase I: Relocation of a section of National Forest System road out of a floodplain and bridge replacement to increase flow capacity.
• Walde II, Running Creek Fish Passage and Stream Restoration Survey and Design: Survey and design for aquatic organism passage for construction in cooperation with Nez Perce Tribe, and road improvement and construction of second aquatic organism passage.
Awards are through the Investing in America agenda, the purpose of which is to build a clean energy economy while creating economic opportunity in communities across the country. In addition to improving roads and trails for communities, businesses, and visitors, the investments create jobs, including those in stream restoration, environmental design and heavy equipment operations.
The investments are made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds are delivered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service through their Legacy Roads and Trails Program, which supports 98 projects in fiscal year 2023.
