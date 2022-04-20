Cottonwood resident Lynn Guyer will go up against Mike Kingsley of Lewiston in May 17 Republican primary for the Dist. 7A Representative seat.
The Idaho County Free Press solicited candidates for information to discuss their issues in this race, as well as relevant background.
Lynn Guyer
“Something I have a passion for is our public school system and ensuring it is appropriately funded,” Guyer said. “We also need to make sure that the facilities themselves are in good repair and safe for our children."
On issues, “We need to fix our mental health and substance abuse treatment in our communities,” he said. “The Idaho Department of Correction cannot continue to be the largest provider in the state for mental health and substance abuse treatment.”
Guyer said he is pro-life and believes“we should protect unborn children.” He also stated the government shouldn’t mandate vaccinations: “It should be up to the individual person to have the freedom to make that choice.”
Born and raised in Weiser, Guyer is a lifelong resident Idaho. He and his wife, Susan, have been married for 32 years and have three children and three grandsons. He attended college at Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC), obtaining a degree in criminal justice with minors in psychology and sociology. Guyer spent 30 years working for the Idaho Department of Correction, with the last 13 years as warden at North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood.
His first elected position was student senator at LCSC, and he served for almost seven years on the Cottonwood School District 242 Board with part of that being vice chair. He is currently a Cottonwood city councilman and serves as the sewer commissioner.
Mike Kingsley
Kingsley currently serves as Dist. 6B representative and with redistricting now falls within District 7, noting, “It has been such a pleasure to serve as a representative for six years. I have learned a lot about Idaho, how things work and the direction we are going.”
He said he is very concerned about socialism creeping into Idaho.
“Idaho is at the tipping point of whether we are going to be free or be under the rule of government in all aspects of our lives,” he said. “It seems there is a willingness to just turn our lives over to government from cradle to grave.” He said living next to Clarkston, Wash., has showed him the difference between a state that is a tax-and-spend state and a state like Idaho “where we pay our bills, conserve our resources, manage our business in a fiscally conservative manner.”
One concern in Idaho legislation this year, he said, was the $2 billion surplus.
“We could have easily cut taxes and paid for needed growth. That’s not what we did,” Kingsley said. “We cut taxes to make us all look good — an election season — and then we accepted $1.2 billion from President Biden’s printing press and funded hundreds of pet projects. We should have sent the money back. We took the fed money, and if you voted against it you were called uncaring or a radical. I remember when radical was people who borrowed money they didn’t need, took a trip or threw a party. The point is that this is an example of how we slowly are being hypnotized to the fact that federal money is our friend.”
Kingsley said every penny of federal money will fall on grandchildren and great grandchildren to pay back. Also, federal money always has strings attached, he continued: “It was how common core education was introduced into Idaho. We need to protect Idaho’s sovereignty.”
“One of my favorite verses is in Proverbs: ‘So thinketh a man in his heart, so is he,’” he said. “This is so true, the core of an individual running for office is what we should look for."
