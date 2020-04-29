KAMIAH – Following the registration of Kamiah Joint School District 304 Superintendent Steve Higgins earlier this month, the Kamiah board of trustees announced last week it will soon interview candidates for the position.
Karl Coghill and Dr. Ben Merrill will be interviewing for the position in executive session, per Idaho Code, on Friday, May 1. A third applicant withdrew his application.
Coghill is currently the superintendent in the Long Creek School District in Long Creek, Ore. During his tenure there, he has also served as a principal, teacher and athletic director. Before this, he served as an extended resource room teacher in the Caldwell School District. He retired from the National Guard after 20 years of military service. He received a bachelor’s degree in social science education; master’s degree in education; and an education specialist certificate, all from Northwest Nazarene University. He holds an Idaho superintendent certificate.
Merrill currently serves as an on-line principal for the Idaho Digital Learning Academy. Prior to that position, he served as the high school principal in the Middleton School District, principal and director of instructional technology in the Baker School District, principal in the Mount Angel School District, and superintendent/7-12 principal in the Notus School District, among other positions in Idaho. He received a bachelor’s degree in history/secondary education from Boise State University; master’s degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University; education specialist certificate from Capella University; and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and management from Capella University. He holds an Idaho superintendent certificate.
