Emergency medical services were kept busy last Thursday, June 13, with two unrelated motor vehicle accidents, with injuries, along U.S. Highway 12.
Reported that morning, 8:36 a.m., Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a motorcycle crash near Powell at milepost 165. John R. McGregor, 68, of Ontario, Canada, was riding a 2006 Honda GL8 when he struck two deer that jumped out in front of him. He and his passenger, Gloria Wright, 70, also of Ontario, were injured and transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula; John was transported by ambulance, and Gloria was airlifted. Both were wearing helmets.
Later that day, at 3:41 p.m., a motor home crash was reported at milepost 136.3, approximately 30 miles west of Powell, according to ISP. Robert N. Sanchelli, 61, of Helena, Mont., was driving a 2009 Newmar Ventana pulling a trailer with a 2008 Ford Focus eastbound when he lost control.
The vehicle traveled down the embankment approximately 200 feet and came to rest approximately 30 feet in the river when it caught fire. The Ford came to rest on the embankment.
Robert and his passenger, Janiel R. Sanchelli, 56, also of Helena, were transported by ambulance to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville and then airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Both were wearing seat belts.
