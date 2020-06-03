COTTONWOOD – Two women were treated for minor injuries last week, following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 at Cottonwood.
Anna E. Gehring, 88, of Cottonwood, and Anna C. Burya, of Spokane, were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood for treatment.
The accident was reported last Thursday, May 28, at 1:50 p.m., according to Captain Jim Gorges, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, at the intersection of US95 and Cottonwood Butte Road.
Gehring was driving a 2011 Toyota Avalon west on Cottonwood Butte Road, stopped at the sign and started to proceed across the highway. Russel H. Crawford, 52, of Spokane, with passenger Burya, was driving a 2005 Ford Ranger southbound, hauling a cargo trailer.
“She [Gehring] did not see the southbound truck and trailer,” Gorges said, and pulled out in front of the Ford. Crawford attempted to avoid the crash, swerving right; however, he was unable and the pickup struck the front passenger side of the Toyota, pushing it across the road where it came to rest on the east side of the highway. The truck then came to rest on west side of the highway, where the trailer overturned.
All involved were wearing seat belts. No citations were issued. Wrecker services were provided by Fred’s Towing of Cottonwood, and Dale and Sons Rescue Towing of Grangeville.
Assisting on scene were St. Mary’s Ambulance and Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran.
