SPOKANE, Wash. – Prison time was ordered for a Lenore man last week who was convicted of assaulting a woman within the Nez Perce Tribe Reservation.
According to William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Lonnie Lee Bisbee, Jr., 35, an enrolled member of the Umatilla Tribe, was sentenced after having pleaded guilty on June 10, to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury in Indian Country. Chief United States District Judge for the District of Idaho, David C. Nye, sentenced Bisbee to a two-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Bisbee assaulted the mother of his child while they were traveling to a doctor’s appointment. The two were traveling with their infant son and another of Bisbee’s minor children, when Bisbee pulled the vehicle over, choked the victim, and threw her to the ground. Bisbee told authorities that he placed his forearm against the victim’s neck like a “forearm shiver,” then “yanked her to the ground,” causing her head to “ping” on the roadway, face first.
This case was investigated by the Lewiston Resident Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nez Perce Tribal Police. This case was prosecuted by Ann T. Wick, assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, specially appointed to the District of Idaho.
