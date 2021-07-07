A pair of emergent wildfires south of the Elk City township prompted local incident responses Monday afternoon, and one of those, near Dixie, had grown to approximately 400 acres by Monday night. By Tuesday morning, the Dixie Fire had been listed at 1,000 acres and estimated to be as large as 2,500 acres. By Wednesday morning, it had topped 7,000 acres. Arrival of a Type 1 incident management team remains anticipated Wednesday, with that IMT to take charge of the firefighting effort Thursday morning. This fire has prompted evacuations in the Dixie and Comstock area; the evacuations are being coordinated to manage the movement of firefighting material into the threatened area even as residents move out. A closure order for the Dixie Fire area is being developed by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests; this and other closure information will be available through the Alerts & Notices section of the combined forests' website.
Authorities are asking the general public to avoid the areas hit by wildfires, and especially do not use personal drones in the areas where firefighting aircraft need clear airspace to continue battling the fires.
The Doty Ridge Fire plume was seen from Dales Cashway along U.S. Highway 12 on the morning of July 7.
Additional details of several state-led firefighting efforts in North Central Idaho have been provided by Idaho Department of Lands (12:40 p.m. July 7):
Hoover Ridge Fire (located about 10 miles west of Keuterville north of the Salmon River) - IDL Craig Mountain Fire Protection District
This fire is estimated to be about 10 acres burning in timber is near the oxbow of the Salmon River. Multiple air resources are currently working on the fire. There are at least 3 other small fires and fire crews are investigating multiple reports of smoke.
Ridgewood Fire – Maggie Creek Fire Protection District
A drone operator has put homes at risk on the Ridgewood Fire, located about 3 miles south and east of Kamiah. Because of the drone, multiple air resources had to stop dropping water on the 5-10 acre fire burning in timber, brush and steep terrain. Homes are located above the fire and crews are trying to keep the fire from going up the steep hill toward the homes. No evacuations have been ordered.
Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources are currently fighting this fire.
Big Horse Fire (located about 6 miles east of Kooskia) – Maggie Creek Fire Protection District
This 40-50 acre fire is burning at the head of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia in timber on the edge of agricultural land with homes nearby. No evacuations have been ordered. This is the fourth fire in this area within the last week. Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources are currently fighting this fire. A Type 3 Interagency Management Team has been ordered for this fire.
The public is reminded to not use drones anywhere near wildland fires as fire planes cannot fly when a drone is flying, putting firefighters, homes and resources at risk. Fire resources are spread thin and there is the threat of additional lightning storms throughout the week across the state. Many regions are considering fire restrictions. With drought conditions and High to Extremely High Fire conditions throughout the state, the public is reminded to take every precaution to prevent wildfires.
As of 12:30 p.m. July 7, Grangeville Interagency Dispatch had listed 62 new smoke checks or wildfires today. Of these, 20 had been confirmed as new wildfires. Most of the new fires remained listed at less than one acre in size, but several of the fires that have started this month have grown, including two listed as being actively fought: Big Horse (20 ac. located about 6 miles east of Kooskia south of U.S. Highway 12) and Lolo (10 ac. located about 15 miles northeast of Kamiah near Lolo Creek Campground). No acreage was listed with the Doty Ridge fire, listed as being actively fought about four miles south of Kamiah, west of the Clearwater River. Since June 30, interagency dispatch has listed 122 smoke checks or wildfires across North Central Idaho, of which 52 have been listed as wildfires.
This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.
DIXIE FIRE UPDATES
A national Type 1 IMT (incident management team) is scheduled to take charge of the Dixie Fire firefighting efforts Thursday. From the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (11:00 a.m. July 7):
Firefighting resources are still engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. The fire is estimated to be about 7,000 acres of 7 a.m. (PDT) on July 7. The fire has continued to burn actively and spread in all directions, and fire managers are anticipating that will be the case today as well. Today, aviation and ground resources are focusing their efforts on structure protection and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie and Comstock.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for the Dixie and Comstock area. For evacuation information and updates, please follow the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Idaho-County-Sheriffs-Office-178393728844032 .
A Type 1 Incident Management Team will be arriving to the Dixie fire and in-briefing today, and will assume command of the fire at 6 a.m. (PDT) on Thursday, July 8. Until that time, the fire is being managed under a local Type 3 organization, with multiple aircraft, crews, engines, medical personnel, and heavy equipment currently assigned.
Fire officials are developing a closure order for the Dixie fire area; more information will be distributed as soon as it becomes available. Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests closure information is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices . Temporary flight restrictions are in place over the fire area for the safety of the public as well as of aerial firefighting resources.
Dixie fire information is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608/ .
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests fire information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo , on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs , on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling your local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.
From the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (1:15 p.m. July 6):
We have received information from the Forest Service that the road is currently closed due to equipment and fire personnel coming in on the roadway. The roadway will open up every half hour to let residents out of the area. The first road opening will be at 1:30 pm and will open every half hour after that for evacuations.
From the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (11:47 a.m. July 6):
Firefighting resources are actively engaged in full suppression operations on the Dixie fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles South of Elk City near the community of Dixie. The fire is estimated to be between 1,000 and 2,500 acres as of 7 a.m. (PDT) on July 6. Aviation and ground resources are resuming fire suppression operations near Dixie Summit along Forest Service Road #222 early this morning.
“Multiple helicopters and large retardant tankers worked on the fire from time of detection to the very last possible minute of daylight yesterday during initial attack,” said Jim Wimer, Public Affairs Specialist for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
The Dixie fire was detected in the early afternoon on July 5 by aviation resources that were engaged in suppression operations on a different fire at the time. The cause of the Dixie fire is unconfirmed at this time due to extreme fire behavior near the point of origin, but fire managers believe it was started by lightning from recent thunderstorm activity in the area.
Due to the current combination of hot, dry conditions and the accumulations of heavy dead and down fuels, the fire was able to spread rapidly and quickly exceed the capabilities of local aviation and ground resources on scene. A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and is tentatively expected to assume command of the Dixie fire at 6 a.m. (PDT) on Thursday, July 8. Until that time, the fire is being managed under a local Type 3 organization, with multiple aircraft, crews, engines, and heavy equipment currently assigned.
Temporary flight restrictions will be put in place over the fire area today for the safety of the public as well as of aerial firefighting resources. Remember, “If you fly, we can’t.” Please avoid the Dixie area, both on the ground and in the air, while fire resources are working. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is working closely with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office to evaluate and implement evacuation orders as needed.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests fire information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo , on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs , on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling your local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.
From the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (10:39 a.m. July 6):
Evacuations are in effect in the Dixie and Comstock area. Deputies are working on making residential notifications. We will update when further information is available.
From the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (8:04 p.m. July 5):
Fire managers estimate the Dixie fire, located approximately one mile east of Dixie, Idaho, to be approximately 400 acres. Aviation and ground resources are currently on scene with aircraft dropping heavy retardant along Forest Service Road #222 from the town of Dixie to Dixie Summit. Ground crews and heavy equipment are utilizing an existing fuel break and working to prevent the fire from reaching Dixie proper. Fire managers ask the public to avoid driving on Forest Service Road #222 between Dixie and the Red River Ranger Station at this time.
From the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (3:03 p.m. July 5):
EMERGING INCIDENTS - Wildfires on the Red River Ranger District
The Dixie fire is located approximately one mile east of Dixie, and the Summit Flat fire is located one and a half miles west of the Orogrande Air Strip. Aerial and ground firefighting resources are on scene at each fire and a Type 3 Incident Commander is en route to the Dixie fire.
No evacuations are in place at this time. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is working with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office to assess and coordinate any evacuation needs.
No further information, including fire size, is available at this time. More information will be provided to the public as soon as it is available. Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests fire information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo, on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs, on the forest’s official mobile app, or by calling your local ranger station. #NPCFireInfo #NPClwNF.
