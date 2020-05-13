OROFINO -- Landowners and agricultural producers are invited to participate in a series of programs set in early June by the University of Idaho Extension Office.
North Central Idaho Hay Day is set for Monday, June 1, exploring topics from management and varieties to weeds, marketing and how to succeed with a small-scale operation.
The program runs 1-5:51 p.m. at the Fraser Community Center, 10872 Highway 11. Signup begins at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12 per person. Preregistration is encouraged.
The Wildlife Management for Landowners program is Tuesday, June 2. This program will introduce landowners to the basic principles of wildlife management and biodiversity conservation, as well cover specific habitat requirements and preferences of some of the region’s most popular local wildlife species.
The program runs 6-8:30 p.m. at the Ponderosa Restaurant, 220 Michigan Avenue. Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.
The Dry-Land Pasture Management program is Thursday, June 4. Presentation will be on how grazing, weed management, forage species, and fertilization affect pasture productivity and health. An NRCS representative will also be on hand to talk about their programs for pastures.
The program runs 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Ponderosa Restaurant, Sign-in begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $10 per person.
To register for any of the programs, or for information, contact the U of I Extension office: 208-476-4434 or clearwater@uidaho.edu. Program brochures are posted online: https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/clearwater/news .
