BOISE – Look for special coverage of the 2020 Idaho Legislative Session online and in print, reported by interns provided through the University of Idaho.
The student intern legislative coverage is an annual offering through the U of I’s Idaho School of Journalism & Mass Media, the McClure Center for Public Policy Research, and Idaho Public Television. Three students will be providing stories on legislative business to several northern Idaho publications, including the Idaho County Free Press. They are as follows:
Logan Finney is a Sandpoint native and third-generation Vandal who will graduate from the U of I in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting & Digital Media.
Madison Hardy is a Boise High School alum and U of I senior. She is graduating in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and digital media and a history minor.
Riley Haun, originally from Homedale, is a third-year student at the University of Idaho studying journalism, with a minor in political science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.