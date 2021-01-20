Two interns will be providing news coverage of the 2021 Idaho Legislative Session for print and online issues.
Connor Swersey and Alexandra Duggan are students at the University of Idaho, part of the McClure Center for Public Policy Research. The center annually provides community newspapers with student journalists, which gives them opportunities for experience in covering the legislative session, and local perspectives for readers.
Swersey is a fourth-year senior, studying journalism and political science. He grew up in Salmon, and has worked as a wilderness river guide on the Main and Middle Forks of the Salmon River.
“I am very excited to be working in the Idaho statehouse and covering the lawmaking that makes Idaho the great state that we all have grown to love and appreciate,” he said.
When not interviewing or writing, Swersey is studying law to prepare for the LSAT test and law school.
Duggan is a senior, studying psychology with a minor in journalism. She worked for Idaho Public Radio as an intern, and she also hosted a crime podcast through the university before COVID hit, where she did research into unsolved murders in Idaho.
“I’m here to gain more experience and learn everything I can about the world of journalism,” she said.
When not writing or in school, Duggan can be found serving tables at a local barbecue restaurant or listening to ‘80s hair bands.
The U of I’s James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research conducts nonpartisan research, informs public dialogue and policy, and engages students in learning about public policymaking.
