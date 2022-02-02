University of Idaho (U. of I.) logo
Two University of Idaho students will be providing coverage of the Idaho Legislature’s 2022 session for the Idaho County Free Press: Jessica Megis and Abigail Grant.

An Idaho native, Megis grew up in Boise and Coeur d’Alene. She enjoys photography, kayaking, fishing, and making new discoveries in the music industry. After studying journalism all through high school, she is pursuing broadcasting and digital media at the U of I.

From Boise, Grant recently graduated from the U of I with a degree in international studies, as well as two minors in business and Spanish and is continuing her education this semester with journalism courses.

Read their coverage both in print and online at www.idahocountyfreepress.com.

