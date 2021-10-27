BOISE – State Representative Priscilla Giddings (R-Dist.7), White Bird resident and veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserves.
Currently, Lt. Colonel Giddings is attached to the U.S. Air Force Academy, serving as the 368th Outreach Squadron Lead, overseeing 58 officers in seven states who conduct assessments on applicants to the Air Force Academy and ROTC.
Giddings graduated from the Academy in 2005 and earned Top Gun status upon completion of A-10 training as a fighter pilot. She was elected to Idaho’s House of Representatives in 2016. Giddings is also author of the book, ‘Curiously Strong: A Female Fighter Pilot’s Story of Developing Strength’, which details the values she learned in her upbringing and her experiences in the Air Force.
Of the 39 officers affiliated with the Academy eligible for promotion, only 14 were promoted, and Giddings was ranked second among them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.