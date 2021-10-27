U.S. Air Force promotes Rep. Giddings photo

Lieutenant General Richard M. Clark, Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, conducted the swearing in ceremony. Giddings officially became a lt. colonel on Oct. 14.

 Contributed photo

BOISE – State Representative Priscilla Giddings (R-Dist.7), White Bird resident and veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserves.

Currently, Lt. Colonel Giddings is attached to the U.S. Air Force Academy, serving as the 368th Outreach Squadron Lead, overseeing 58 officers in seven states who conduct assessments on applicants to the Air Force Academy and ROTC.

Giddings graduated from the Academy in 2005 and earned Top Gun status upon completion of A-10 training as a fighter pilot. She was elected to Idaho’s House of Representatives in 2016. Giddings is also author of the book, ‘Curiously Strong: A Female Fighter Pilot’s Story of Developing Strength’, which details the values she learned in her upbringing and her experiences in the Air Force.

Of the 39 officers affiliated with the Academy eligible for promotion, only 14 were promoted, and Giddings was ranked second among them.

