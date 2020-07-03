Fallen rocks were seen across the full width of the U.S. Highway 95 roadway on July 3, 2020.
Joyful Rain Photography / Joy Swift
Fallen rocks were seen across the full width of the U.S. Highway 95 roadway on July 3, 2020.
Joyful Rain Photography / Joy Swift
Fallen rocks were seen across the full width of the U.S. Highway 95 roadway on July 3, 2020.
Joyful Rain Photography / Joy Swift
Fallen rocks were seen across the full width of the U.S. Highway 95 roadway on July 3, 2020.
Joyful Rain Photography / Joy Swift
Fallen rocks were seen across the full width of the U.S. Highway 95 roadway on July 3, 2020.
Joyful Rain Photography / Joy Swift
Fallen rocks were seen across the full width of the U.S. Highway 95 roadway on July 3, 2020.
Joyful Rain Photography / Joy Swift
Fallen rocks were seen across the full width of the U.S. Highway 95 roadway on July 3, 2020.
Joyful Rain Photography / Joy Swift
Fallen rocks were seen across the full width of the U.S. Highway 95 roadway on July 3, 2020.
Joyful Rain Photography / Joy Swift
BLAST FROM THE PAST
The highway corridor has seen big blockages before, and it appears that reopening the highway this time will involve some heavy machinery. It's not the first time locals have seen large amounts of rock on the roadway. Here's a "blast from the past" from 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.