U.S. Highway 95 was blocked by a rock slide this afternoon, July 3, roughly five miles south of Riggins, near Sheep Creek.

TV station KXLY in the Coeur d'Alene-Spokane area published video captured by a motorist who was in the area at the time of the slide.

It was not immediately known when that section of U.S. Highway 95 might be clear and safe for regular travel.

U.S. Highway 95 blocked by rock slide

BLAST FROM THE PAST

The highway corridor has seen big blockages before, and it appears that reopening the highway this time will involve some heavy machinery. It's not the first time locals have seen large amounts of rock on the roadway. Here's a "blast from the past" from 2012.

