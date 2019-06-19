U.S. 95 White Bird Grade paving begins next week

WHITE BIRD — Resurfacing of White Bird Grade on US-95 is planned to start next week, with work beginning as early as Monday, June 24.
More than seven miles of the south side of the grade will be paved, with one lane open in each direction until construction is completed in August.
Work is expected during the day, with some weekend shifts possible. Paving is expected to start at the top of the grade and progress downhill.
Three runaway truck ramps will also be improved, requiring temporary closures. Larger vehicles will be notified at the top of the hill if any ramps are closed before descending.
Earlier this year, crews updated guardrail and signage in the area. More information on construction projects is available at itdprojects.org.
