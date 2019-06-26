WHITE BIRD — Resurfacing of White Bird Grade on U.S. Highway 95 started this week. More than seven miles of the south side of the grade will be paved in this Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) project, with one lane open in each direction until construction is completed in August.
Work is expected during the day, with some weekend shifts possible. Paving is expected to start at the top of the grade and progress downhill.
According to ITD spokesperson Megan Sausser, the surface at the top of the hill will receive more extensive treatment than at the bottom due to the variance in weather conditions they are exposed to.
Three runaway truck ramps will also be improved, requiring temporary closures. Larger vehicles will be notified at the top of the hill if any ramps are closed before descending.
Earlier this year, crews updated guardrail and signage in the area, and the grade has undergone improvements in the past few years: a north side grade repaving in 2014, and in 2016, passing lanes were connected to make them continuous.
Project information is available online at itdprojects.org.
