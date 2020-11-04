More than 50 Idahoans will be honored at the Idaho Philanthropy Day award presentations this month.
Among the recipients is Cottonwood business owner Ryan Uhlenkott. Uhlenkott and his family own Advanced Welding and Steel, The Tire Guy and The Habit.
Winners were chosen by the Idaho Philanthropy Day judges committee after studying each nomination to decide which ones best encompass the spirit of philanthropy including time, talent, treasure and involvement in the community.
All winners for each category have been published except the three regional Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year awards, which will be announced live at each celebration.
The ceremonies will be hosted virtually this year. Serve Idaho program supervisor Renee Bade said, “Our main goal will always be to recognize the folks who invest in their communities and show them our appreciation. Moving online will not stop us from cheering them on.”
Each online award ceremony will be broadcasted live via the Idaho Nonprofit Center Facebook and YouTube pages. For Northern Idaho, the event is set for Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. – noon PT.
To RSVP for your local event, go to idahononprofits.org/idaho-philanthropy-day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.