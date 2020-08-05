It’s no secret that Doug Ulmer has been campaigning for the position of Idaho County Sheriff for some time.
He announced his candidacy for the office in May of last year and handily won the primary election for the position against three other candidates, one of whom was the current sheriff, Doug Giddings.
To further bolster his election campaign, Ulmer recently resigned his position as a deputy lieutenant in the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office to concentrate on his campaign.
“I wanted to make it easier on the department during the transition to the end of the current sheriff’s term,” said Ulmer. “Let’s face it; I was the guy who was working at the department during the primary campaign, which made things awkward for everybody. So now everybody can just focus on their jobs of protecting the community. Additionally, I really need to focus my time on the campaign right now.”
Ulmer is counting on his 34 years of experience in law enforcement working in both Idaho and Lewis counties to help his campaign. He knows Idaho County very well, he said, and has been meeting with various citizen groups and individuals to learn even more.
Ulmer has been spending three or four days a week meeting with people all around the county to get to know them better and get their opinions.
“I am listening to the public to find out what their thinking on the department is,” said Ulmer. “I want to know what they think we do well and also where they think we need to improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.