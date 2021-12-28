Idaho County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in November, down 0.4 percentage points from October, according to the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL).
November’s unemployment rate was a marked improvement from this time in 2020, which reported a 5.7 percent unemployment rate — down by 2.6 percent.
For Idaho County, the November 2021 figures showed a slight decline in the labor force, down by 15 from the month prior for a total 6,879 with 210 unemployed. A year ago this time, the county labor force was 6,854 with 390 unemployed.
For the state overall, IDOL reported Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in November, down 0.2 percentage points from October.
The state’s labor force grew by 1,017 people (0.1 percent) to 908,676 — marking four consecutive months with over-the-month labor force increases exceeding 1,000. Labor force participation decreased slightly from 62.4 to 62.3 percent in November — a new historic low. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4 percent in September 1998.
Total employment grew by 2,309 to 884,865, up 0.3 percent, while total unemployment dropped 1,292 (5.1 percent) to 23,811.
