Idahoans out of work can get help filing for unemployment insurance through Idaho Department of Labor staff in local and mobile office locations throughout the state.
Labor staff navigators guide unemployment claimants through the filing process. This allows people to better avoid mistakes that result in a delayed benefit payment, an overpayment that needs to be paid back, or fraud. They also assist people in verifying and protecting personal information while claiming unemployment benefits, providing direction on documents needed on hand to successfully file a claim, and connecting job seekers with resources for finding a job.
Unemployment insurance is an eligibility program that replaces part of a worker’s lost income when they become unemployed. Eligible claimants are paid these benefits through tax accounts, to which their former employers have contributed.
Part of a $2.28 million Unemployment Insurance Equity grant through the U.S. Department of Labor is funding the navigators program. The grant’s purpose is to make unemployment insurance more accessible to underserved populations in Idaho.
For information about unemployment insurance and other job-seeker services, go to labor.idaho.gov.
