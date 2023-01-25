Idahoans out of work can get help filing for unemployment insurance through Idaho Department of Labor staff in local and mobile office locations throughout the state.

The Grangeville office is at 158 E. Main Street, open Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Schedule an appointment or contact them at 208-799-5000 ext. 3846 or email lewistonmail@labor.idaho.gov. To find other offices go to labor.idaho.gov/officedirectory.

