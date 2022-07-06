According to the Idaho Department of Labor, in north central Idaho, the May unemployment rate increased from 2.5% to 2.9% from April but was a decrease of 1% from a year ago, from 3.9% in May 2021.
Although all five counties in region 2 together experienced positive employment growth of just less than 2% to 53,000 jobs in May, the region’s number of unemployed persons increased by 18% to more than 1,500.
North central Idaho’s labor force gained 2.3% during the month, with 965 job gains offset by an additional 243 unemployed people. The region’s unemployment increase is likely a result of weather-related factors that continue to restrain activity in outdoor industries including forestry/logging, agriculture, construction and tourism as April-June precipitation has measured approximately three times higher than the standard seasonal average.
May’s average weekly continuing unemployment insurance claims were down 180 or 30%, from April’s 259 and down 35% year over year from 278 in May 2021. Monthly initial claims were down 48% from April and down 55% from May 2021.
