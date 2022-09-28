COTTONWOOD — Unexpected visitors with an odd request put the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) onto a trio out of Washington State last week that resulted in multiple felony charges, including fugitive warrants, and confiscation of concealed fentanyl.
Preliminary hearings are set for this Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29-30, for three individuals.
Bailey T. Rost, 25, and Erica E. (Hutto) Bennett, 29, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule II controlled substance without a valid prescription (fentanyl), both felonies; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cameron T. Rost, 33, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms), possession of a schedule II controlled substance without a valid prescription (fentanyl), two counts of grand theft of firearms, attempted destruction of evidence, all felonies; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three were released on bail — $10,000 each for Cameron and Bailey; and $5,000 for Bennett — pending attending this week’s court dates.
The three were arrested on Sunday, Sept. 18, following ICSO investigation of a suspicious visit by these individuals to a Cottonwood trailer home. According to court records, a Madison Street resident reported a beat-up silver Ford stopped in his driveway, and an unidentified male walked into his home and told him, “I need to drop this girl off with Jim.” The resident reported seeing a girl in the back seat of the car with a blanket over her head, and another white male driving the car.
En route to the call, an ICSO deputy located the suspect vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and East Road, and during an interview Bennett admitted they stopped at someone’s house looking for Jim Bennett. Both Cameron and Bailey were found to have valid warrants — respectively, one out of Kootenai County for failure to appear, and two out of Spokane, Wash., for trafficking in stolen goods — and the pair was placed in handcuffs for officer safety. Subsequently, deputies allegedly found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia both in personal possession and within the vehicle.
Bennett was allegedly in possession of a 25 Raven Arms ACP pistol in her purse, and a criminal history revealed she is ineligible to purchase or carry a gun. Cameron stated to deputies he had a loaded pistol on his person and he is a convicted felon, and deputies allegedly removed a Ruger LC 380 from an elastic band wrapped around his abdomen. A PA 63 9mm Markarov firearm was later located in a backpack in the trunk, allegedly belonging to Cameron. Both the Ruger and Markarov were confirmed to have been reported stolen.
Cameron incurred a further charge of felony destruction of evidence on a subsequent incident while in custody.
According to ICSO and court records, while undergoing booking and search, Cameron was observed showing signs of an overdose and subsequently reportedly stated to a detention deputy he ate bags of fentanyl and meth. Cameron was transported to a hospital in Lewiston where an ICSO detention deputy allegedly recovered a bag of 78 blue-green pills Cameron had in the waistband of his underwear.
As part of this subsequent charge, the Idaho County Prosecutor’s Office included a habitual offender charge that would include an extended sentence for a persistent violator, referencing Cameron’s felony convictions in 2015 for burglary and in 2016 for robbery, both in Washington State.
