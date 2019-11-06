Election 2019 results

UPDATE (11:20 a.m. Nov. 6)

Nov. 6 elections update from the Idaho County Clerk, Kathy Ackerman:

“Voters, please remember that the election results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the Board of County Commissioners. This is scheduled as part of their meeting agenda next week, Nov. 12, at 10:30 in the Commissioners Meeting Room. During the canvass, the tally books used to report the ballot count are reviewed. Occasionally, there are errors between the actual number of tallies (ballots) and the amount reported. In close elections, this could change the outcome entirely. The official count is then adjusted to reflect the correct tally. Once all of the tally books for all of the precincts are reviewed and the canvass is approved by motion and vote of the Commissioners, the election results become official.”

“We have been getting some phone calls about this process and what comes next. There are no ‘automatic’ recounts in situations where there is a tight race. A recount, if requested by the candidate to the County Clerk after the canvass, starts a process for setting a time and place for ballot review. Please, do call us directly for information (208-983-2751). We are happy to take your calls and address your concerns.”

Unofficial results from the Tuesday, Nov. 5, elections. Winners listed in bold.

City Races

Grangeville: Three council positions

Grangeville City Council candidates

Incumbents Amy Farris (top left), Pete Lane (top right) and Michael Peterson (bottom right) were re-elected to their Grangeville City Council seats, defeating newcomer Lance McColloch (bottom left).

Amy Farris, 448

Pete Lane, 431

Michael B. Peterson, 426

Lance McColloch, 312

Donald Coffman

Donald Coffman

Kooskia: Mayor position

Donald Coffman, 134

Kristy Stamper, 43

Cliff Jones, 38

Greg Gibler

Greg Gibler

Kooskia: two council positions

Greg Gibler, 141

Alana R. Curtis, 113

Marty Stettler, 97

Three running for two Riggins council seats

L-R: Bill Sampson, Brady Clay

Riggins: two council seats

Bill Sampson, 72

Brady J. Clay, 58

Kerry Brennan, 40

John Collins and Donna Sickels Ingerson

John Collins and Donna Sickels Ingerson

White Bird: two council positions

John Collins, 26

Donna Sickels Ingerson, 18

Darrel “Smiley” Lindsey, 17

Barbara O’Nash, 14

Josi Pilant, 8

Revenue Bonds

Kooskia $1,750,000 sewer revenue bond: YES, 149; NO, 62

Stites $1,900,000 water revenue bond: YES, 49; NO, 9

School Districts: Mt. View School District 244

Zone 2

Casey Smith

Casey Smith

Casey Smith, 286

Norma Staaf, 282

Zone 4

Pam Reidlen

Pam Reidlen

Pam Reidlen, 296

Mike Dominguez, 281

Cemetery: Kamiah Cemetery Maintenance District

Zone 1

Jared Dickson, 94

David A. Summers, 69

