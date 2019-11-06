Unofficial results from the Tuesday, Nov. 5, elections. Winners listed in bold.
City Races
Grangeville: Three council positions
Amy Farris, 448
Pete Lane, 431
Michael B. Peterson, 426
Lance McColloch, 312
Kooskia: Mayor position
Donald Coffman, 134
Kristy Stamper, 43
Cliff Jones, 38
Kooskia: two council positions
Greg Gibler, 141
Alana R. Curtis, 113
Marty Stettler, 97
Riggins: two council seats
Bill Sampson, 72
Brady J. Clay, 58
Kerry Brennan, 40
White Bird: two council positions
John Collins, 26
Donna Sickels Ingerson, 18
Darrel “Smiley” Lindsey, 17
Barbara O’Nash, 14
Josi Pilant, 8
Revenue Bonds
Kooskia $1,750,000 sewer revenue bond: YES, 149; NO, 62
Stites $1,900,000 water revenue bond: YES, 49; NO, 9
School Districts: Mt. View School District 244
Zone 2
Casey Smith, 286
Norma Staaf, 282
Zone 4
Pam Reidlen, 296
Mike Dominguez, 281
Cemetery: Kamiah Cemetery Maintenance District
Zone 1
Jared Dickson, 94
David A. Summers, 69
