Results from Idaho County with 100% precincts reporting. Idaho County reported 16% voter turnout.
Cottonwood Highway District
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 10:45 pm
Douglas T Johnson - 142
Joel Wasem - 34
Fenn Highway District
Chris Brannan - 14
Pat Meyer - 19
Syringa Hospital District (3 seats open)
Joel Cleary - 568
Shireene Hale - 529
Leta Strauss - 544
Jerry Zumalt - 724
Grangeville Rural Fire District Levy a Permanent Override Tax Levy
(Requires two-thirds in favor for passage)
In Favor - 167
Against - 69
School Levies (note, these are only Idaho County totals; simple majority for passage):
Cottonwood Joint School District #242 Supplemental Levy
In Favor - 249
Against - 87
Salmon River Joint School District #243 Supplemental Levy
In Favor - 253
Against - 163
