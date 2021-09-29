GRANGEVILLE — The need for child safety seats in the region was greater than expected.
“We started with 40 car seats yesterday,” said Liz Montgomery, technician and executive director with Northwest Infant Survival and SIDS Alliance, “thinking that would last us in Orofino, Cottonwood and Grangeville. We used half of them in Orofino.” So her coworker, Brian Rauscher, child passenger safety instructor, drove back to Coeur d’Alene and picked up around 30 more. “That’s why we’re late today,” she smiled.
Last Thursday, Sept. 23, the nonprofit was in Grangeville, across from Syringa Hospital, conducting free car seat checks, providing new seats where needed, as well as giving information on child health and safety, including safe infant sleep. The day prior, the group was in Orofino — where they visited with 19 families and provided 20 car seats — and then Cottonwood that Friday and on to Moscow that Saturday.
“We’ve been here 15 minutes, and already we’ve done four seats,” Montgomery said. For that day, they distributed 15 new car seats and checked 20 others.
The alliance’s Safe Start program received a grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation to provide safe infant sleep and child passenger safety services to those living in the Public Health District 2 region, including the Cottonwood, Grangeville, Lewiston and Moscow areas. Montgomery explained the event was not just about providing new seats, but checking those in use are safe to use and are installed properly.
At the Grangeville event, they took in seats that were expired, didn’t fit the child correctly, or were of an unknown origin.
“We got them out of the community,” she said, “as we don’t want to pass them on if they’re unsafe.”
The event coincided with National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 19-25, and the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety promoted free car seat checks across the state.
Among those at the event last Thursday were William and Amber Gidney of Grangeville, with the son, William, Jr., 3, “and one on the way,” William added, noting Amber is close to her delivery date.
“We’re making sure we’re all good,” he continued, taking advantage of the check for the seat they currently had, and ensuring William, Jr., had a seat that fit him.
Earlier, Montgomery said they helped a family that took in two emergency placement children and did not have seats.
“We provided them with new car seats so they would leave here safe,” she said.
