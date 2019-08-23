Upcoming closure on Palouse River Road #447 during project at Bluejacket Creek

Visitors to the Palouse Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests should be aware of an upcoming temporary closure on a portion of Forest Service road 447 (Palouse River Road).
Starting Sept. 9, the Palouse River Road will be closed between the junction with Forest Service Road 381 and the junction with Forest Service Road 767 for public safety during a culvert replacement project at Bluejacket Creek.
This road closure is scheduled to last approximately two weeks. An official closure order is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices and is in effect until rescinded.
For information about conditions on the Palouse Ranger District: (208) 875-1131. For questions about the Bluejacket Creek project, call the district office and ask to speak with engineering.
