Dr. Stephanie Witt, Clark Corbin, a reporter for the Idaho Capital Sun, and Representative Greg Chaney were speakers at the Jan. 19 meeting.

BOISE – The City Club of Boise held a Pundits Forum during this year’s legislative session. The Jan. 19 forum was filled with laughs, and many questions, which were answered by an array of guest speakers. Clark Corbin, a reporter for the Idaho Capital Sun, Representative Greg Chaney, and Dr. Stephanie Witt all took part in discussing what they felt would be issues to look forward to in the upcoming session.

Many of the discussions revolved around the culture wars expected to be seen in this session. Topics such as school choice, abortion rights, Medicaid budgets, elections and the power of the legislative branch.

