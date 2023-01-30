BOISE – The City Club of Boise held a Pundits Forum during this year’s legislative session. The Jan. 19 forum was filled with laughs, and many questions, which were answered by an array of guest speakers. Clark Corbin, a reporter for the Idaho Capital Sun, Representative Greg Chaney, and Dr. Stephanie Witt all took part in discussing what they felt would be issues to look forward to in the upcoming session.
Many of the discussions revolved around the culture wars expected to be seen in this session. Topics such as school choice, abortion rights, Medicaid budgets, elections and the power of the legislative branch.
Some more culture war discussions that may or may show up in this year’s session were critical race theory, restroom rights, library rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and banning books, to name a few.
As Chaney discussed the world’s political climate, the audience was able to get a feel for what he may or may not be worried about in this session.
Corbin discussed the right to testify, yet the power the legislative branch holds to diminish what can come out of it. His point is if you must be 18 to testify, the legislative branch can have no problem making rules and bills that regard the children it affects who cannot stand up for themselves.
Dr. Witt was very passionate about the rights of women and young children across Idaho. She doesn’t feel it is fair for a young girl to be forced to carry a fetus from rape but cannot testify in a committee hearing protecting her rights or not.
