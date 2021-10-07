The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) and Lewiston Police Department (LPD) are working together to investigate two homicides, according to a joint agency statement released today, Oct. 7.
“Due to the time frame and other similarities in the cases, investigators from both agencies are sharing information and partnering to resolve these crimes,” according to a released statement.
ICSO is currently investigating the murder of Edwina “Eddy” Devin, 76, of Grangeville, who died due to homicidal violence. The incident was reported Sept. 30 at a Cove Road residence.
LPD is looking into the cause of death of a person whose body was found Oct. 1 in a burned vehicle in Lewiston. According to LPD, the body has not been positively identified, but the case is being investigated as a homicide by LPD.
A Lewiston Tribune story noted the vehicle fire was reported on Juniper Drive at approximately 3:20 a.m. A 2007 GMC pickup was fully engulfed, and firefighters subsequently discovered a body in the vehicle.
Further information is not available at this time, according to ICSO Chief Deputy Brian Hewson.
As per the joint agency release, “We understand the public wants information and answers; however, we are still withholding specific information from the public as we collaborate and actively investigate these crimes.”
•
For the Cove Road investigation, ICSO detectives request anyone with video who lives in or near the area of Cove Road to preserve this and inform investigators. According to an ICSO release, they are looking specifically for video or information on anything unusual noticed between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. ICSO deputies did go door-to-door last Friday; however, if a residence in the area was missed or persons have information, call ICSO: 208-983-1100, option 0.
