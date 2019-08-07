Lightning suspected as wildfire burns 250 acres south of Burgdorf; forecasters flag late-week thunderstorms

An Aug. 6 morning view of the Nethker Fire located south of Burgdorf.

 Contributed photo / Inciweb

UPDATE (Aug. 8, 9:45 a.m.)

The Nethker Fire nearly tripled in size on Wednesday, with heat spotted across 988 acres roughly 3 miles southwest of Burgdorf overnight. The fire grew so much Aug. 7 that air and ground personnel had figured it for more than twice that size before an IR flight clarified the situation ahead of the incident management team’s Aug. 8 morning update.

From the Payette National Forest Facebook page via inciweb.nwcg.gov:

The fire moved to the north and east and is now established on the north side of Burgdorf/French Creek Road. There are also multiple spot fires burning on the east side of Warren Wagon Road near the intersection with Burgdorf/French Creek Road. Point protection is being implemented at the Forest Service Guard Station and Burgdorf Hot Springs.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of the Burgdorf area. A road closure is in effect near the fire perimeter on Warren Wagon Road south and northeast of Ruby Meadows and the Burgdorf/French Creek Road at the Corduroy Campground.

An area closure for Forest Service land is in effect and covers Jeanette Campground and dispersed camping along Warren Wagon Road, Burgdorf/French Creek Road, Lake Creek and Summit Creek. The perimeter of the closure area is expected to increase.

Firefighters will concentrate today on the north and east sides of the fire, with direct attack wherever possible. They will also continue to defend Burgdorf Hot Springs, the Guard Station, and the area’s anadromous fish resources. The west side of the fire has not shown growth over the past few days.

Per the government’s official incident information clearinghouse Inciweb, 352 personnel are involved in the firefighting effort, with the decrease in headcount “due to change of tracking system.”

UPDATE (Aug. 7, 4:45 p.m.):

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office has issued a full evacuation of Burgdorf with Burgdorf and Warren Wagon roads both closed.

An ICSO deputy is issuing residents evacuation notices. ICSO asks that all residents of the area evacuate, even if they are not contacted by a deputy.

It is unknown when the area will be reopened.

UPDATE (Aug. 7, noon):

Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 took command of the Nethker Fire last night and will hold a community meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at the Sesech Fire Station to provide additional information about the fire, the IMT noted in a Wednesday morning post at inciweb.nwcg.gov.

The fire was listed as 350 acres in size, with 403 personnel working to "protect structures at Burgdorf Hot Springs and Burgdorf Guard Station, [and] keep the fire from crossing Warren Wagon Road."

BURGDORF -- Shortly after a column of smoke shot up in the Burgdorf area, Burgdorf-French Creek Road was pronounced closed by the Payette National Forest last Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4. The PNF declared the road open later in the evening, even as a “heavy presence of firefighting resources” was seen and more air and ground force was anticipated in the area, according to agency news releases.

The Nethker Fire (249 acres as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 6) burned overnight, having sprung up at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, prompting evacuations of campers and Burgdorf residents. Lightning is suspected. A national Type II incident management team was set to take charge Wednesday morning.

Burgdorf-French Creek Road and Warren Wagon Road remained open as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, but a closure order is in effect for an area that covers Jeanette Campground and dispersed camping along Warren Wagon Road, Burgdorf-French Creek Road, Lake Creek and Summit Creek.

On Monday morning, Aug. 5, Burgdorf Hot Springs announced on Facebook it will be closed “until further notice.”

Elsewhere in Idaho County, the previously reported Crab and Barren Hill fires grew last week in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, though these fires were slowed by rain. The combined forests also reported eight new wildfires totaling 18 acres, chiefly the Magruder Fire (17 acres).

The Magruder Fire was listed at about 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, about 11 miles southeast of Elk City, where one module of Grangeville-based smokejumpers deployed, where they and several other firefighting units remained engaged as of Monday afternoon.

Weather forecasts noted by both the Nez-Clear and Payette forests point to more fire activity this week, with hotter temperatures and late-week thunderstorms anticipated.

Official information – including details about road and trail closures related to the Crab, Barren Hill and Nethker fires – can be found online at inciweb.nwcg.gov.

