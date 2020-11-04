Idaho County Sheriff
Doug Ulmer (R) of Kooskia received 8,024 votes, and Casey M. Zechmann, Jr., of Grangeville received 1,335 votes.
Idaho County Commissioner, Dist. 2
Joe Cladouhos (I) received 1,628 votes as opposed to fellow Grangeville resident Ted Lindsley (R) who received 7,500.
Turnout at 85.15 percent
According to the Idaho County Elections Office, 85.15 percent of voters participated in the Nov. 3 election; a total 9,717 ballots cast out of 11,412 registered voters.
