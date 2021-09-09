State Highway 13 is closed east of Grangeville between MP 8-10 due to injury rollover accident. Eastbound traffic is being turned around at milepost 8. Further details as they are available.
Update: The State Highway 13 has reopened.
Update: 4:51:
HARPSTER — Two people were transported to Syringa Hospital for treatment today, Thursday, Sept. 9, for injuries suffered in a dump truck rollover accident on State Highway 13. Idaho State Police is currently investigating the crash.
Identification of the pair involved, and their status, is unavailable at this time.
The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. at milepost 10, according to ISP Trooper Matt Clark, approximately two miles south of Harpster. An International dump truck, hauling gravel was southbound when the driver lost control, went across both lanes of travel and ran through the jersey barriers. According to a witness, the truck rolled approximately three times before coming to rest in the trees, 50 yards down the embankment.
The passenger was able to exit the vehicle and make it up to the roadway where he was able to seek help. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and required extrication.
Cause of the crash — apart from failure to maintain lane — is still under investigation. According to Clark, the pair was not wearing seat belts.
Assisting ISP on the scene were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Syringa Ambulance, Grangeville Extrication, Idaho Transportation Department, Frank’s Towing and Recovery, and Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit.
