The Nethker Fire, near Burgdorf in southern Idaho County, grew by nearly 1,400 acres on Saturday, Aug. 10, with much of the growth advancing northeast. To the northwest, five hotshot crews worked to tie new lines into the old burn scar left over from the July 2000 Burgdorf Junction Fire. The burn scar is expected to see slow fire spread and reduce the threat of spot fires, the IMT (incident management team) in charge noted in an announcement last Friday, Aug. 9.
After a rainy weekend, on Monday morning, Aug. 12, firefighters woke up cold in shallow fog and a temperature of 31 degrees, the IMT said in a news release. Temperatures are forecast to warm the next three days, anticipating the fire (2,253 acres) will become more active at the surface, with single tree torching.
It was listed as 41 percent contained on Monday.
Working to “limit the duration of the fire’s impact to landowners and recreationists in the Burgdorf, Secesh, Warren areas,” the IMT said in the release Monday that firefighters are removing hazard trees along roads to secure the fire’s edge.
Warren Wagon Road remains closed from Secesh Summit to Grouse Creek, except to those who have property in the area. Burgdorf/French Creek Road remains closed from the Warren Wagon junction to Corduroy to all non-fire personnel.
Fire crews continued Monday to assess risks to structures in and around the Secesh area. With incoming west winds and the fire moving in the direction of Ruby Creek, there is a chance for spot fires in the area, the IMT noted.
An area closure remains in effect for Payette National Forest land near the fire, including for Trail Lake, Summit Lake, Lake Rock, Josephine Lake, Frosty Meadow, Ruby Meadows, Crystal Mountain, and Bear Pete Mountain. Chinook Campground is open with access only from Warren.
Official information is online at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6496.
Elsewhere, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have listed 35 smoke checks and small wildfires since lightning lit up the Grangeville area Friday night, Aug. 9. None of these were listed as more than a half-acre in size as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 12.
Two Powell-area fires that were listed last month – Crab (189 acres) and Barren Hill (581 acres) – were subject of a press release the combined forests put out Aug. 5. The Crab Fire was being worked by 40 firefighters and has grown by four acres since that update. The Barren Hill, located in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, grew by 27 acres.
