Public comment is open on an updated multihazard mitigation plan for Idaho County. Idaho County Disaster Management started public review on the plan Sept. 1, and comments will be accepted through Oct. 1.

According to the county, the review period gives county residents and other interested parties an opportunity to review the draft plan, as well as to ask questions.

