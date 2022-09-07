Public comment is open on an updated multihazard mitigation plan for Idaho County. Idaho County Disaster Management started public review on the plan Sept. 1, and comments will be accepted through Oct. 1.
According to the county, the review period gives county residents and other interested parties an opportunity to review the draft plan, as well as to ask questions.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires counties to update this plan every five years to remain eligible for federal funding for hazard mitigation projects. The plan specifically addresses the natural hazards of flood, earthquake, landslide, severe weather, and wildland fire. The plan explores how these hazards affect Idaho County, assesses risk and vulnerability, and then examines ways to mitigate the hazards.
Since spring 2021, a planning team has been working with disaster management to update the previous plan. This planning team consists of representatives from the cities and communities, various fire districts, county staff, health districts, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, and consultants from Northwest Management, Inc. (NMI).
According to NMI planning associate Adam Herrenbruck, the plan will include four areas of notable change.
• Updated county/city characteristics: These are changes in the county, development trends, demographic shifts, etc. For example, the planning team incorporated current census and county parcel data.
• Updated hazard and vulnerability assessment:
“How are hazards impacting, or likely to impact, communities and landscapes in the county,” said Herrenbruck. “This includes a discussion of hazard events that occurred since the last hazard mitigation plan came out.”
• Updated mitigation strategy:
“Mitigation action items have been changed, added, or thrown out since the previous plan,” he said, “as projects have been completed, priorities and needs have changed, and new issues have arisen.”
• Updated mapping and data analysis: For this update, the team recreated all the maps, graphs, and tables using updated data.
“All incorporated cities in Idaho County are anticipated to adopt the plan: Cottonwood, Ferdinand, Grangeville, Kooskia, Riggins, Stites, and White Bird,” Herrenbruck said. “Kamiah had the role of a stakeholder but they are included in the Lewis County plan and were not included for adoption of this plan, though they certainly contributed to the planning process and had representation.”
Once a final draft of the plan is agreed upon by the planning team and reviewed by all pertinent parties, it will be submitted to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and FEMA for approval, then adopted by the cities and the county through official resolution. Herrenbruck noted FEMA grants approval pending local adoption.
