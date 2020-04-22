WINCHESTER — Construction to resurface six miles of US-95 through Lapwai and Culdesac will begin Thursday, April 23.
Drivers can expect alternating, one-way traffic during working hours. When crews are not on site, no lane closures will be in place.
Work is expected to last two months. During this time, drivers may encounter both daytime and nighttime work.
The highway will be repaved from Webb Road to Aspen Lane in Lapwai and from Mission Creek Road to Old Winchester Grade in Culdesac.
Once the highway is repaved, the driving surface will be smoother. Learn more at itdprojects.org/us95lapwaiculdesac.
National Work Zone Awareness Week from April 20-24 reminds drivers to continue to watch out for work zones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction and maintenance operations continue and are essential to Idaho’s response to allow for the essential delivery of goods, medical equipment and other important services throughout the state and the nation.
