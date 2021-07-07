As the U.S. continues its efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, staying safe is one of Americans’ top concerns. Safety is also essential for getting the economy back on track, as the lower COVID-19 transmission and deaths are in a state, the more that state is able to eliminate restrictions on businesses.
As of June 9, the U.S. is picking up speed with vaccination, as around 43 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Idaho County, approximately 24 percent of its population has been vaccinated.
Some states are deemed safer than others, based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. The data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
WalletHub’s list of the top 10 safest states, in order, are Vermont, Massachusetts, California, Hawaii, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Alaska, Rhode Island, District of Columbia and New York. States deemed least safe, bottom 10, are Indiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Alabama, Missouri, Wyoming, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia and Montana. Idaho ranks 41st.
The report also states “blue” (Democrat) states are more safe than “red” (Republican) states during Covid by an average rank of 19.04 for the blue states as compared to 33.24 for the red states.
To see the entire WalletHub report, go to https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-during-covid/86567.
