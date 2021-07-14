Dead Man Creek bridge photo

Motorists can expect a traffic slowdown on U.S. Highway 12 as the Idaho Transportation Department starts work on the bridge at Dead Man Creek, located nine miles east of Lowell.

 Contributed photo / ITD

Motorists can expect a traffic slowdown on U.S. Highway 12 starting today, Wednesday, July 14, as the Idaho Transportation Department starts work on the bridge at Dead Man Creek, located nine miles east of Lowell near the Van Camp Trail at milepost 106.

The approximate six- week, $250,000 project is set for completion at the end of August.

Contractor, Clearwater Construction of Boise, will be demolishing the existing driving surface, replacing it with 2.5 inches of thicker, more dense concrete to help counter the effect of the corrosive impacts from winter maintenance.

During this project, drivers can expect one lane of traffic to be open and controlled by temporary signals, with up to 15-minute delays.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments