Motorists can expect a traffic slowdown on U.S. Highway 12 starting today, Wednesday, July 14, as the Idaho Transportation Department starts work on the bridge at Dead Man Creek, located nine miles east of Lowell near the Van Camp Trail at milepost 106.
The approximate six- week, $250,000 project is set for completion at the end of August.
Contractor, Clearwater Construction of Boise, will be demolishing the existing driving surface, replacing it with 2.5 inches of thicker, more dense concrete to help counter the effect of the corrosive impacts from winter maintenance.
During this project, drivers can expect one lane of traffic to be open and controlled by temporary signals, with up to 15-minute delays.
