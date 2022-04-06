Tree on U.S. Highway 12 photo

Pictured Jan. 7: One of multiple trees that blew down along U.S. Highway 12 in an early January windstorm is in the process of being cut up for removal.

 Contributed photo / ITD

Storm damage from the start of the year is being cleaned along U.S. Highway 12, and motorists should expect minor delays during the month.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, work is to clear fallen trees and other debris from ditches along the highway.

During the next three weeks, crews — starting about three miles east of Syringa — will move upriver all the way to Fish Creek, between mileposts 93 to 120. Their goal is to haul off limbs and brush to be burned later this fall and to salvage the usable logs.

According to ITD public information officer Megan Jahns, “This traces back to the severe windstorm and avalanche that closed US12 in January. About 150 trees fell across the road in that storm alone, so we’re working to clean that up and keep our ditches open and ready for the next one.”

Drivers should plan on 15-minute waits through the corridor.

