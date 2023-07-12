Travelers on U.S. Highway 12 can expect delays — some up to a half-hour — due to two road construction projects set between Lowell and Powell, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Work is underway on the first project on US12; Saddle Camp Road to Warm Springs (mileposts 140.6 - 151.4). This work will include soft spot repairs, milling and paving, and new guardrail installation.
A bicycle shuttle will be offered free of charge to cyclists during working hours 6 a.m.—6 p.m. (Monday – Saturday).
Work started July 1o on the second project. Lochsa Ranger Station to Holly Creek (mileposts 121.4 - 130.3) will receive repairs and improvements, as well. The first season of work will conclude mid-October (season 1 of 2). The work will include a shoulder notch widening on both sides of US12, the construction of reinforced soil slopes, and the replacement of multiple culverts.
The road may be reduced to one lane with possible maximum 30-minute delay at times. Watch carefully for flaggers or pilot cars. Driving surface will vary from milled surface to gravel surface at the pipe crossings and soft spot repairs.
