Travelers on U.S. Highway 12 can expect delays — some up to a half-hour — due to two road construction projects set between Lowell and Powell, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Work is underway on the first project on US12; Saddle Camp Road to Warm Springs (mileposts 140.6 - 151.4). This work will include soft spot repairs, milling and paving, and new guardrail installation.

