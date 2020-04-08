Forest Service law enforcement is seeking information concerning damage to the Weir Creek trailhead restroom, located off U.S. Highway 12, discovered last month.
According to the agency, on March 18, Forest Service officials found shotgun shells near the facility, as well as a broken window, and apparent shooting damage to the restroom door. Costs to repair the building totaled $800.
USFS law enforcement officers encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 208-451-6383.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests reminds the public that certain recreation sites on the forest have been closed, effective March 28, for public health and safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sites closed include developed campgrounds on the forest and certain other recreation sites including the Jerry Johnson, Stanley, and Weir Creek hot springs. Information on these closures is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater or by calling the local ranger station.
