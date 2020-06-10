The Salmon River Ranger District and Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will open several roads for access to personal use firewood starting June 15.
The following Forest Service roads (FSR) will open June 15 and close Aug. 17 for personal use firewood harvesting:
- All spurs off FSR 648 (Peasley Creek Rd.) up to Warden’s Camp
- FSR 1866 and FSR 1877 (Silver Leggett)
- FSR 9302 (Twin Cabins area)
- FSR 9505 (Sinker Mountain)
- FSR 9559 (Trapper Creek)
- FSR 9817 (Williams Ridge)
Maps of these roads are available from the following: Salmon River Ranger District (208-451-4366), Red River Ranger District (208-842-2245), Forest Service office in Grangeville (208-983-6800). Maps will be provided either by postal mail or email while offices are offering virtual services.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will continue to offer free personal use firewood for the remainder of 2020, but anyone collecting firewood needs to first contact their local Forest Service office to receive a free, hard–copy permit. The permit will be valid between June 1 and Dec. 30 and will be issued by mail. This permit allows the agency to track firewood harvesting and communicate important information to the public while maintaining social distancing.
